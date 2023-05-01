Hudock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hudock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $8,013,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 38,265 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 52,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

NYSE:V traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,230,088. The company has a market capitalization of $440.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.34. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

