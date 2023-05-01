Hudock Inc. Sells 2,808 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hudock Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.06. 8,100,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,207,184. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

