Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Increased to $568.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $597.37.

Shares of HUM opened at $530.49 on Thursday. Humana has a 12 month low of $410.87 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $502.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Humana will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

