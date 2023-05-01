Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Lowered to $600.00 at SVB Securities

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by SVB Securities from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HUM. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $597.37.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $530.49 on Thursday. Humana has a twelve month low of $410.87 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $502.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.38. The company has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Humana will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 40.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.