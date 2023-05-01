Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Update

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,436,500 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 5,919,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 310.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRNNF shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hydro One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRNNF opened at $29.38 on Monday. Hydro One has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77.

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment is involved in the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment prrovides delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

