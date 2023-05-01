iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,500 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 334,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,045.0 days.

OTCMKTS IAFNF remained flat at $64.12 during trading hours on Monday. iA Financial has a 12-month low of $45.27 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IAFNF. TD Securities raised shares of iA Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC raised shares of iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

