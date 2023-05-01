iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Short Interest Down 15.5% in April

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 963,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of iBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

iBio Stock Performance

Shares of IBIO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. iBio has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $16.51.

Institutional Trading of iBio

iBio ( NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that iBio will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBIO. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iBio by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in iBio by 182.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78,692 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iBio by 127.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 164,664 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iBio in the first quarter worth $186,000.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. It operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The Biopharmaceuticals segment involves molecule discovery, development, and licensing activities. The Bioprocessing segment includes contract development and manufacturing services for recombinant proteins.

Featured Stories

