ICON (ICX) Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last week, ICON has traded down 3% against the US dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $258.94 million and $8.49 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 955,806,353 coins and its circulating supply is 955,806,787 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 955,728,925.6807567 with 955,728,925.6892269 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.2823754 USD and is down -4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $11,273,313.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

