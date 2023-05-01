ICON (ICX) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000975 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $260.20 million and $10.12 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 955,788,741 coins and its circulating supply is 955,788,759 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

