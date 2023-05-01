IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Short Interest Update

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,100 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on IEX. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

IDEX Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.84. 643,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.10. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.60 and its 200 day moving average is $225.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IDEX by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $226,556,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,397,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in IDEX by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,628,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,836,240,000 after purchasing an additional 252,058 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

