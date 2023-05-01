IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.17.

IDEX Stock Performance

IDEX stock opened at $206.32 on Friday. IDEX has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $246.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.57.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 491.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 120.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

