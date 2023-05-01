Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,200 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the March 31st total of 162,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMNM. Natixis bought a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 1,049.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 53.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Immunome from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Immunome Price Performance

IMNM stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.02. 21,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,897. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52. Immunome has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.74.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunome will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Featured Stories

