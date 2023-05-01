Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3674 per share by the energy company on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Imperial Oil has increased its dividend by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years. Imperial Oil has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IMO stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.10. 572,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,230. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.27. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.