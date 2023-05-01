Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IMO traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $50.10. 572,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,229. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $58.99.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

