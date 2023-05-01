Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,600 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the March 31st total of 234,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In related news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $203,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

IBCP stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.39. 87,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $52.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

