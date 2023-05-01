INmune Bio (INMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative return on equity of 40.53% and a negative net margin of 7,299.20%.
INmune Bio Stock Performance
INMB stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. INmune Bio has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $130.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64.
INmune Bio Company Profile
INmune Bio, Inc Is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing new immunotherapies that reprograms the immune system to fight cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its products include pipeline, INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer and TRD, and LIVNate. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
