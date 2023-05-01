INmune Bio (INMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative return on equity of 40.53% and a negative net margin of 7,299.20%.

INMB stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. INmune Bio has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $130.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in INmune Bio by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in INmune Bio by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio, Inc Is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing new immunotherapies that reprograms the immune system to fight cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its products include pipeline, INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer and TRD, and LIVNate. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

