Insider Buying: Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Buys £3,000 in Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Barry Hoffman bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,746.72).

Shares of LON:ACT opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Monday. Actual Experience plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 12 ($0.15). The firm has a market cap of £2.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.40.

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

