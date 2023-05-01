Insider Buying: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) COO Acquires 1,016 Shares of Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) COO Kevin M. Curley purchased 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,146.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

Shares of TRST stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.58. 172,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,922. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRST shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,558,000 after purchasing an additional 32,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,137,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.4% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 812,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after purchasing an additional 22,747 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.