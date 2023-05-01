Insider Selling: American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) SVP Sells $303,159.36 in Stock

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.89. 28,785,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,109,590. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 135,648 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 43,673 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,453 shares of the airline’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 103.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 178,705 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

