Insider Selling: Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) General Counsel Sells 50,237 Shares of Stock

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 50,237 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $68,824.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 754,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,289.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marc D’annunzio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Marc D’annunzio sold 20,511 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $30,356.28.

On Monday, February 6th, Marc D’annunzio sold 43,157 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $73,798.47.

Bakkt Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKKT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 740,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,869. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 4.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $1.73. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 1,054.21% and a positive return on equity of 85.81%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. Analysts forecast that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKKT shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bakkt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.10 price objective on shares of Bakkt in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 1st quarter valued at $49,020,000,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Bakkt by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,717,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 645,885 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bakkt by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Bakkt by 633.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 140,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 120,958 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bakkt by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 28,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Company Profile

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

