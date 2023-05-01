Insider Selling: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Sells 45,642 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $4,430,012.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,563. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $99.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

