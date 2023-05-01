Insider Selling: EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) CEO Sells 3,539 Shares of Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $121,847.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,241.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.51. The company had a trading volume of 271,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,406. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.51 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 36.65%. On average, analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 269.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 897.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVTC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

