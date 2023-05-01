Insider Selling: HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) COO Sells $378,144.00 in Stock

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $378,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HealthStream Price Performance

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $24.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.95. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 17.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 76,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.