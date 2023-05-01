Insider Selling: IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,142,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 812,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,078. IMAX Co. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.58, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.97 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. Analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 42.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of IMAX by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 6.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

