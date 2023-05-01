Insider Selling: Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) CFO Sells 32,125 Shares of Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total transaction of $5,389,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,267.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MANH stock traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.16. The stock had a trading volume of 413,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,025. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.64. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

