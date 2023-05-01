Insider Selling: United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) CFO Sells 725 Shares of Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $361.64. 797,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,800. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on URI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in United Rentals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $560,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

