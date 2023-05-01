Insperity’s (NSP) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of Insperity stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.57. 33,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,782. Insperity has a 1 year low of $87.74 and a 1 year high of $131.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.55 and a 200-day moving average of $116.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. Insperity had a return on equity of 263.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Insperity will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $780,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,240. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Insperity during the third quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

