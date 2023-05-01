Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-$0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $396.00 million-$400.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.78 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.43-$3.51 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on IART shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ IART traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.32. 506,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,601. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.