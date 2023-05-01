Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Insider Sells $147,264.00 in Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) insider Tom Sharma sold 9,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $147,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tom Sharma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $185,402.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

IAS opened at $15.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

IAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 77.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after buying an additional 2,070,907 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,790,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,250,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 1,880.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 568,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

