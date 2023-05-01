Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Insider Sells $147,264.00 in Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IASGet Rating) insider Tom Sharma sold 9,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $147,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tom Sharma also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 24th, Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $185,402.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 21st, Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

IAS opened at $15.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IASGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 77.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after buying an additional 2,070,907 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,790,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,250,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 1,880.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 568,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

