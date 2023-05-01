Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,787 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.06 on Monday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

