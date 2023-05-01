Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Short Interest Update

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,790,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 81,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,875,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,886,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.82, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.