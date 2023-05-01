Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Inter Parfums worth $15,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 10.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 51.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.72. 35,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,464. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $161.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $310.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.56 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 11.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $351,567. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Stories

