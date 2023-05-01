International Paper (NYSE:IP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

IP has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,245,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in International Paper by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,424,000 after buying an additional 206,004 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 169,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 79.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1,459.0% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 157,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

