International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 898,200 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 1,064,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 199.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPCFF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from SEK 155 to SEK 128 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

International Petroleum Price Performance

IPCFF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,884. International Petroleum has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.