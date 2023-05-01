Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Short Interest Up 8.3% in April

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Interroll from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Interroll in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:IRRHF remained flat at $2,342.00 during midday trading on Monday. Interroll has a fifty-two week low of $2,079.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,342.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,342.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,303.21.

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

