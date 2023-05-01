Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Shares Down 0.9%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.62 and last traded at $15.68. Approximately 140,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 272,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

