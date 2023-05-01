Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 3.4% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after buying an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after buying an additional 455,461 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,682,000 after buying an additional 376,272 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,042,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,827,000 after buying an additional 345,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.40.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $270,625.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,731.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,467 shares of company stock worth $35,801,465 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $303.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,263. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.84. The firm has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

