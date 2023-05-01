Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Hits New 12-Month High at $308.46

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $308.46 and last traded at $305.53, with a volume of 308474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $301.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $106.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.84.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,467 shares of company stock worth $35,801,465. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

