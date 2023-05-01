Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Holdings Reduced by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,639 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.7% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,053,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523,681 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,755,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,928,000 after buying an additional 1,966,589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,661,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,271,000 after buying an additional 155,672 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,392,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,007,000 after buying an additional 352,524 shares during the period. Finally, Oakhurst Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,947 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSCO remained flat at $20.61 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,892. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $21.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

