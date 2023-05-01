Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Position Decreased by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,329 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $19.16. 280,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,172. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

