Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Sold by GS Investments Inc.

GS Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $19.14. 27,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,444. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

