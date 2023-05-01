Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 114,661 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 67,105 shares.The stock last traded at $73.00 and had previously closed at $71.90.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $563.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.83.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $591,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

