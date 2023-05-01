Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PBUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PBUS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 670,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 874% from the previous session’s volume of 68,852 shares.The stock last traded at $41.33 and had previously closed at $41.30.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

