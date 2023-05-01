Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PBUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PBUS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 670,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 874% from the previous session’s volume of 68,852 shares.The stock last traded at $41.33 and had previously closed at $41.30.
Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.
About Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.