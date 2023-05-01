Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,680.2% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,964,000 after purchasing an additional 741,453 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $107,874,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,138,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,002,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,125,000 after purchasing an additional 386,109 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,693,000 after purchasing an additional 379,063 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.72. The company had a trading volume of 666,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,876. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.03.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

