Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYT. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,184,451,010,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after buying an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,408,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,612,000 after buying an additional 24,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,250,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $262.31 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $213.47 and a 12-month high of $283.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.03.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

