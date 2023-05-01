Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 38,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 91,815 shares.The stock last traded at $44.44 and had previously closed at $44.00.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $613.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 119,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 71,948 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

