Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for May 1st (ALGT, ARCB, BKRKF, CPRT, CRTO, DOCS, ISEE, MRVGF, PBCRF, PFG)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, May 1st:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $91.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $101.00.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF)

was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $78.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $81.00.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was downgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $86.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $113.00.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $6.20 price target on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $125.00 target price on the stock.

