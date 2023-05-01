Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ: BSET) recently:

4/28/2023 – Bassett Furniture Industries was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/27/2023 – Bassett Furniture Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,413. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

