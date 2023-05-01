Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Match Group (MTCH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH):

5/1/2023 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $60.00.

4/21/2023 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $74.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2023 – Match Group is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2023 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $95.00.

3/16/2023 – Match Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – Match Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of MTCH traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.00. 4,978,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189,763. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.87. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,902,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,571,102,000 after buying an additional 692,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 107,412.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709,043 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

