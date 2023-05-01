Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Short Interest Update

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Investors Title Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITIC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.78. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179. The firm has a market cap of $325.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.76. Investors Title has a twelve month low of $125.80 and a twelve month high of $191.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.21.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.49 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.43%.

Investors Title Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITIC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Investors Title by 693.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Investors Title in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Investors Title by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Investors Title by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Investors Title in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company engaged in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

Featured Stories

